Rat infestation exploding at abandoned Indialantic house as neighbors plead for help

Residents in a beachside neighborhood in Brevard County say a condemned hoarder home has turned into a growing health concern as a rat infestation spreads to nearby properties.

Neighbors along Atlantic Avenue in Indialantic say the abandoned home, previously cited for unsanitary conditions, is now believed to be harboring hundreds or possibly thousands of rats that are migrating into surrounding yards and streets.

Years-long struggle

The backstory:

The trouble at the home on Atlantic Avenue isn’t new. FOX 35 first investigated the property in November after neighbors reported living next to human waste, trash and unsanitary conditions. At that time, the home was filled with mountains of trash, rotting debris and an unbearable stench.

Residents spent years pleading with Brevard County officials to take action, citing concerns over public health and declining property values. Following the initial FOX 35 report, the county successfully moved to have the home condemned. While the human occupants were forced to leave, neighbors say the real "tenants" stayed behind.

New infestation

Now that the home sits abandoned, the problems have multiplied—literally. What could be thousands of rats are reportedly migrating from the property into the surrounding neighborhood.

Security cameras in the area are being triggered nightly by the movement of rodents. Residents say the infestation is no longer contained to one yard; the rats are jumping fences and moving toward Mars Court and other nearby streets.

Neighbors react

What they're saying:

For those living near the home, life has become a nightmare. Neighbors are frustrated by the slow pace of government intervention.

"I feel like I live in the dump. That’s what I feel like. I live in the dump," said neighbor Cheryl Cataldo. "It was very nice that they came and condemned the house, but come on—what’s next?"

The financial burden is also mounting. Many residents are now spending hundreds of dollars on bait boxes and receiving quotes in the thousands to professionally seal their own homes against the "varmints."

"We don’t want a rat infestation coming into our home," said Emet Reyes.

Diana Blakemore called the situation "the most grossest thing to know that these nasty little varmints" are roaming the neighborhood.

Bob Gula, who has been watching the population explode, warned that the problem will only get worse as the rats search for resources. "They’re going to run out of food eventually. They got to go somewhere else," Gula said.

Hearings don't get anything done; that don’t get rid of the rats. They’re all still in here, and they’re multiplying like crazy."

County response

The other side:

Brevard County officials say their hands are partially tied by the law. FOX 35 reached out to the Planning Department for an update on the cleanup process.

In a statement, officials said, "Planning has no legal mechanism to enter on property to clean up the inside and back area… so I can’t say for sure what the ultimate resolution may be should the Magistrate find a violation."

Because the property is privately owned, the county must follow a specific legal process before they can forcibly clear the debris or remediate the infestation.

What's next:

The next step in the legal battle is a scheduled hearing on March 19.

During this proceeding, a magistrate will review the case to determine if further violations have occurred and what enforcement actions can be taken.

Neighbors say they plan to attend the hearing, pleading for the county to address the biohazards and help them reclaim their neighborhood from the rats.