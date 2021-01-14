1 month away: Daytona International Speedway prepares for Daytona 500

article

Thursday marked one month until the Daytona 500 as the track prepares for a year like no other.

The Daytona International Speedway usually welcomes 101,000 fans to fill up the stadium. However, because of safety precautions in place, President Chip Wile said capacity will be limited.

Wile said the ‘Great American Race’ is already sold out. Though not releasing an exact number, he said the track is ensuring groups will be spaced six feet apart.

Limited capacity is among many of the changes. Fans can also expect safety measures to be seen at big time sporting events.

"We will require everyone to wear a mask throughout their visit. We’ll be taking their temp and asking them a health questionnaire," explained Wile.

Karen Cook runs the Daytona 2000 merchandise store off A1A. The store is stocked with 2021 gear ready for the big race.

"I get chill bumps every year because I get so excited for the NASCAR season to start up we get the driver to come and visit so," she said.

Though excited, Cook says she’s uncertain about how this year will go.

"I’m not sure how it’s going to be this year because of the pandemic and them limiting seating at the track," she said.

Wile said the track’s goal is to still make it a memorable event.

"Listen we still want to make sure that when fans come they have the experience they’ve come to expect out of the Daytona 500," he said.

