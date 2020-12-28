What you need to know: Vaccine distribution county-by-county for residents 65 and older

Here is a county-by-county list of where and when people 65 and older can receive COVID-19 vaccinations.

Seminole County

Seminole County has set up a vaccination clinic at the Oviedo Mall for residents 65 and older to receive vaccinations with an appointment. Please click the article to learn how to sign up.

Orange County

The Orange County Convention Center is beginning distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine starting on Tuesday to Orange County residents with an appointment. Please click the article to learn how to sign up.

Osceola County

The Florida Department of Health in Osceola County announced on Monday that it received its first allocation of the Moderna vaccine. Those who are 65 or older can now call 407-343-2000 if interested in receiving a dose. Please click the article to learn more.

Marion County

Residents who sign up to receive the vaccination at the health department will receive the Moderna vaccine. The Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is a 2-shot series, with the second shot being provided 28 days after the first shot.

COVID-19 vaccinations will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Once eligible residents submit their information on DOH-Marion’s website, they will be placed in line for a call-back by staff to set an appointment. Staff will call to schedule a vaccination appointment as vaccine becomes available.

If you do not have computer access, you can call the Marion County COVID-19 hotline at 352-644-2590 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and staff will submit the form online for you.

Flagler County

The Florida Department of Health in Flagler County received its first allotment of COVID-19 vaccine on Monday and is working with Flagler County Emergency Management to finalize distribution.

According to Heath Officer Robert Snyder and Emergency Management Director Jonathan Lord, doses in this initial shipment have been earmarked specifically for healthcare providers in our community. It is anticipated that other priority groups, particularly those over the age of 65, can begin to receive vaccinations in the coming weeks, as additional doses are delivered.

Healthcare professionals who do not work directly for a hospital, nursing home or long-term care facility can receive the vaccination Saturday, January 2 at a one-day event from 10 AM to 1 PM at the Flagler County Fairgrounds, 150 Sawgrass Road in Bunnell. These workers include people with direct patient contact who work in doctor’s offices, clinics, dentist offices, home health care, urgent care, hospice and pharmacies. They will need to show government issued photo identification, as well as official identification from their healthcare employer or similar proof of employment to receive the vaccine.