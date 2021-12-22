COVID-19 testing site to reopen in Orange County after Christmas

Orange County is reopening a COVID-19 testing site after Christmas as cases surge during the holidays.

The new site will be at Econ Soccer Complex, located at 8035 Yates Rd in Orlando, beginning Monday, December 27. No vaccinations will be administered at this site.

Officials say the rise in cases and the demand for testing prompted them to reopen the location to give residents more access.

Both the Molecular PCR and Rapid Antigen nasal tests will be available.

Testing is free and there is no co-pay. There is no age or symptom requirement to receive testing.

"Please note that no more than four individuals may be tested per vehicle and this is only a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site, walk-ups will not be accepted."

The site will be open 7 days a week from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. However, it will be closed on Dec. 31 and Jan. 1, 2022.

