Cockroaches, dirty mattresses, locks found in home of deceased boy with autism: Report

The body of seven-year-old Charlie Newton was found floating in a lake not far from his parents’ Deltona home on November 26.

Charlie, who had autism and was non-verbal, went missing on November 25. His mother called 911 shortly after 8 p.m. FOX 35 news got a copy of her panicked call.

Caller: "My son… he just took off… he’s autistic… he’s non-verbal."

Caller: "My husband and I… we’re… we’ve been trying to look…"

Dispatcher: "Okay, how long ago did you see him? What’s the time-lapse?"

Caller: "Not long… it’s hard to tell… inaudible… he just took off on me."

Dispatcher: "Okay, so only a few minutes?"

Caller: "Yeah… yeah…"

Dispatcher: "What’s his name? What’s his name?"

Caller: "Charlie. Charlie Newton."

Equipped with drones, helicopters and K9s, more than 100 Volusia County deputies took part in the search for Charlie, said Sheriff Mike Chitwood.

According to another 911 call, a kayaker came across Charlie’s body. Charlie is the third child with autism to drown in central Florida within the last two weeks.

"It’s heartbreaking; it’s devastating," said Jennifer Cicia. "It’s just a complete tragedy."

Cicia is an autism disorder specialist with UCF’s Center for Autism and Related Disorders (CARD). According to Cicia, 33% to 50% of children on the spectrum have a tendency to wander or run off – it’s also referred to as ‘eloping’. They are also often drawn to water, she said.

"Water feels good, it’s fun, it looks beautiful… a child with autism might be seeking out that sensory experience, and they lack the safety awareness. It really makes for a dangerous combination," Cicia said.

Charlie was the youngest of three. According to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, his siblings are also on the spectrum. Those children were later removed from the home by the Department of Children and Families (DCF).

An incident report from the sheriff’s office stated deputies observed a large cockroach infestation, minimal food for the kids, no clean clothes, and dirty mattresses on the floor of a small room in which the children shared.

The report also mentioned locks on the bathroom door and fridge. To the average person, that may sound strange, but Cicia said locks are not uncommon in homes with children on the spectrum.

"I absolutely have families that I worked with that I think are very safe and loving families that have had to put locks on the refrigerators," Cicia said. "Actually, in my training, I have recommended if you have children that seek out water, that you might consider locking the bathroom when they’re not in use. Say a parent is sleeping at night, and they go in and turn on the water. We know we have children that drown in bathtubs. It only takes a couple of inches of water."

When it comes to caring for children with autism, Cicia recommends a multi-layer protection plan. Some of those protections include securing the home and yard (think locks, alarms, fences), using tracking devices, and investing in swimming lessons.

Cicia said CARD has a multitude of resources for people with autism and their caretakers, including programs, scholarships, and funding to assist with taking steps to protect any individual on the spectrum. You can find out more here: https://centerforautism.com/