Elementary school employee accused of evidence tampering in Osceola County teen’s murder case

The Brief A school cafeteria worker was arrested on campus for allegedly tampering with evidence in a teen’s murder case. Deputies say Jessica Rivera is connected to the accused shooter, who ambushed teens after a text dispute. The district says Rivera will not return to work, though the investigation is still unfolding.



A food service employee at a Winter Garden elementary school was arrested on campus last week, accused of tampering with evidence in connection to the deadly shooting of a teenager in Osceola County.

What we know:

Jessica Rivera, 48, a food service employee at Whispering Oak Elementary School in Winter Garden, was arrested on campus last Thursday.

Jessica Rivera was taken into custody Thursday in the parking lot of Whispering Oak Elementary School.

She is accused of tampering with evidence in connection to the April 11 fatal shooting of 19-year-old Neiko Herrera in Osceola County. Deputies say Rivera, 42, interfered with the investigation both prior to and during her arrest. She is now being held without bond at the Osceola County Jail.

Nico Herrera (L) was fatally shot on April 11 at the Sandalwood Mobile Home Park in St. Cloud. Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez said Herrera and four other teenagers were driving past a planned meeting spot when 42-year-old Orvill Osorio-Ortiz all Expand

What we don't know:

Authorities have not disclosed what specific evidence Rivera is accused of tampering with or the nature of her interference during the arrest. It's also unclear what her exact role was in the aftermath of the shooting or how investigators tied her to the case.

The backstory:

The case stems from a deadly shooting at the Sandalwood Mobile Home Park in St. Cloud, where 42-year-old Orvill Osorio Ortiz allegedly ambushed a group of teenagers following a text message argument over a girl.

Herrera was killed in the attack. Osorio Ortiz, who authorities say was in a relationship with Rivera, was arrested last week in Pasco County and is now jailed on charges including premeditated murder and probation violation.

Big picture view:

The arrest has raised community concerns about school safety and employee vetting, especially given Rivera's recognition earlier this year as one of the top employees at Whispering Oak Elementary. Orange County Public Schools confirmed she will not return to her job but declined further comment, citing employee privacy.

What's next:

Orange County Public Schools confirmed Rivera would not be returning to the school but declined to comment further, citing employee privacy policies.

