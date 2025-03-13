Florida man arrested after shooting into crowd of rival motorcycle gangs at gas station: police

article

Authorities arrested a man in connection to a shooting involving rival motorcycle gangs in Volusia County over the weekend.

Clinton Walker, 41, was taken into custody on Saturday on charges of aggravated assault, affrays/riots and discharging a firearm in a public place, according to the New Smyrna Beach Police Department.

The backstory:

On March 8, at around 11:35 a.m., officers responded to a RaceTrac gas station located on State Road 44 near Williamson Boulevard in New Smyrna Beach regarding a shooting between rival gangs, the Mongols and the Warlocks, according to an arrest report.

The shooting happened when a fight broke out between the gangs near the gas station's air pumps, police said.

At least two people were injured in the incident, officials confirmed. One man, a member of the Warlocks, sustained a gunshot wound that grazed the side of his head. The other individual, also a Warlock, is believed to have been struck in the head with nunchucks, police said. The injuries appeared to be non-life-threatening.

The gangs reportedly fled from the gas station before law enforcement arrived.

New details:

According to an arrest affidavit, surveillance footage from RaceTrac captured a large group of Warlocks in the gas station's parking lot when several Mongols arrived and approached them aggressively.

A man, later identified as Walker, then fired a gun into the crowd before fleeing in a silver Chevrolet Silverado. The truck was eventually stopped in Oak Hill, where Walker was detained.

When officers attempted to question him about what happened, Walker refused to speak without a lawyer present.

Authorities stated they were already familiar with both biker gangs, who were in town for Daytona Bike Week, held from Feb. 28 to March 9.

