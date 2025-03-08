Police investigating shooting between alleged rival motorcycle gangs in Volusia County

The Brief The New Smyrna Beach Police Department is actively investigating a shooting between what is believed to be rival motorcycle gangs in Volusia County. The shooting took place earlier today in the 3000 block of State Road 44, reports show. At this time, police said all injuries appear to be non-life-threatening. Officials are asking the public to avoid the area at this time. The incident currently remains an active investigation.



The New Smyrna Beach Police Department is actively investigating a shooting in Volusia County.

Officials said early details show the shooting occurred between rival motorcycle gangs.

What led to the shooting?

What we know:

The shooting took place earlier today in the 3000 block of State Road 44, reports show.

At this time, police said all injuries appear to be non-life-threatening.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office is also assisting with the investigation, a spokesperson said, although the New Smyrna Beach Police Department is the lead investigative agency.

Officials are asking the public to avoid the area at this time.

What we don't know:

Police have not said what led to the shooting between the two groups. It’s also not clear if the motorcycle groups were in town for Daytona Bike Week, which started Feb. 28 and runs through March 9.

Officials say the incident remains an active investigation.

The FOX 35 News team has reached out to the New Smyrna Beach Police Department for more details on the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more updates.

