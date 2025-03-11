Bike Week 2025 concludes in Daytona Beach, four deadly crashes
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) wrapped up a busy Bike Week as the 84th Annual Daytona Beach event brought hundreds of thousands of visitors to the area.
76 arrested during busy Bike Week
By the numbers:
The 10-day event, which ran from Feb. 28 to March 9, resulted in 4,654 calls handled by the FCSO Communications Center, including 1,304 emergency 911 calls. Deputies responded to 3,636 calls for service, conducted 945 traffic stops, and made 76 arrests.
FCSO increased its presence on local roadways, conducting multiple operations targeting aggressive driving and criminal activity. In a multi-day initiative, the FCSO Traffic Enforcement Unit partnered with Florida Highway Patrol’s (FHP) Motors and Aviation units, making 323 traffic stops. Officers issued 167 uniform traffic citations and 187 warnings.
Additionally, on March 6, FCSO joined forces with FHP, the Bunnell Police Department, and the Flagler Beach Police Department for Operation CRASH, a one-day countywide traffic enforcement effort. Law enforcement officers made 78 traffic stops, resulting in 29 citations and 58 warnings.
Deputies responded to 102 traffic crashes during Bike Week, including 30 involving injuries, 60 without injuries, and 12 hit-and-runs.
Four lives lost during week-long event
What we know:
Tragically, four people lost their lives in crashes, including two motorcyclists. FHP is leading investigations into the fatal incidents.
"It was another busy Bike Week, but our team was up to the task," said Sheriff Rick Staly. "Our dispatchers handled thousands of calls, and our deputies worked hard alongside our partner agencies to keep our roadways as safe as possible and deter criminals. Sadly, the week also saw four fatal crashes, and our thoughts are with the victims’ families."
Authorities urge motorists and riders to prioritize safety and remain vigilant on the roads, especially during high-traffic events like Bike Week.
The Source: The information in this article comes from the Flagler County Sheriff's Office and the Florida Highway Patrol.