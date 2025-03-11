Bike Week 2025 concludes in Daytona Beach, four deadly crashes

The Brief The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office concluded a busy 2025 Bike Week, handling over 4,600 calls, conducting nearly 950 traffic stops, and making 76 arrests. Despite increased enforcement efforts, the event saw 102 crashes, including four deadly crashes, two of which involved motorcyclists.



The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) wrapped up a busy Bike Week as the 84th Annual Daytona Beach event brought hundreds of thousands of visitors to the area.

76 arrested during busy Bike Week

By the numbers:

The 10-day event, which ran from Feb. 28 to March 9, resulted in 4,654 calls handled by the FCSO Communications Center, including 1,304 emergency 911 calls. Deputies responded to 3,636 calls for service, conducted 945 traffic stops, and made 76 arrests.

FCSO increased its presence on local roadways, conducting multiple operations targeting aggressive driving and criminal activity. In a multi-day initiative, the FCSO Traffic Enforcement Unit partnered with Florida Highway Patrol’s (FHP) Motors and Aviation units, making 323 traffic stops. Officers issued 167 uniform traffic citations and 187 warnings.

Additionally, on March 6, FCSO joined forces with FHP, the Bunnell Police Department, and the Flagler Beach Police Department for Operation CRASH, a one-day countywide traffic enforcement effort. Law enforcement officers made 78 traffic stops, resulting in 29 citations and 58 warnings.

Deputies responded to 102 traffic crashes during Bike Week, including 30 involving injuries, 60 without injuries, and 12 hit-and-runs.

Four lives lost during week-long event

What we know:

Tragically, four people lost their lives in crashes, including two motorcyclists. FHP is leading investigations into the fatal incidents.

"It was another busy Bike Week, but our team was up to the task," said Sheriff Rick Staly. "Our dispatchers handled thousands of calls, and our deputies worked hard alongside our partner agencies to keep our roadways as safe as possible and deter criminals. Sadly, the week also saw four fatal crashes, and our thoughts are with the victims’ families."

Authorities urge motorists and riders to prioritize safety and remain vigilant on the roads, especially during high-traffic events like Bike Week.

