Child found dead at Saint Cloud home, deputies say

A child was found dead in Saint Cloud on Monday morning, according to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies were called to a house at around 7:30 a.m. and when they arrived, they found a child who was dead. The age of the child, nor the location of the home were made available by the sheriff's office.

Officials said this appears to be an isolated incident.

The sheriff's office's investigation is active and ongoing. Sheriff Marcos Lopez will share an update when there is more information.

This is a developing story.

