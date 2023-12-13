Central Florida woman rakes in whopping $1 million prize after lucky trip to Publix
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - One lucky Central Florida woman just added a few zeros to her bank account with a massive lottery victory!
Ottilie Goff of Daytona Beach scored a $1 million win from the $5 Gold Rush Doubler scratch-off game, the Florida Lottery announced Wednesday. She purchased the winning ticket from Publix at 2595 North Atlantic Avenue in Daytona Beach.
Goff chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $685,000. Publix will get a bonus commission, too, worth $2,000.
The $5 Gold Rush Doubler scratch-off game offers 28 top prizes of $1 million.