Luck strikes at Central Florida gas station as woman wins $1 million in scratch-off game
EUSTIS, Fla. - A 29-year-old Central Florida woman is now $1 million richer after claiming a winning lottery prize.
Shelby Abbott of Eustis won $1 million in the $1,000,000 A Year for Life Spectacular scratch-off game after claiming her winning ticket on Thursday, according to the Florida Lottery.
Abbott bought her winning ticket from Circle K at 2754 East Orange Ave. in Eustis. The gas station will also get a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.
She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $640,000.
Abbott won one of 234 prizes worth $1 million in this scratch-off game.