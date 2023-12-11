Expand / Collapse search

Luck strikes at Central Florida gas station as woman wins $1 million in scratch-off game

By Dani Medina
EUSTIS, Fla. - A 29-year-old Central Florida woman is now $1 million richer after claiming a winning lottery prize. 

Shelby Abbott of Eustis won $1 million in the $1,000,000 A Year for Life Spectacular scratch-off game after claiming her winning ticket on Thursday, according to the Florida Lottery. 

Abbott bought her winning ticket from Circle K at 2754 East Orange Ave. in Eustis. The gas station will also get a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket. 

She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $640,000. 

Abbott won one of 234 prizes worth $1 million in this scratch-off game. 