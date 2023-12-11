Florida woman turns $5 into whopping $1 million with lottery win

One Florida woman is now $1 million richer after claiming a winning lottery ticket.

Tammy Kenon claimed a top prize worth $1 million from the Florida 50X The Cash scratch-off game this week, the Florida Lottery announced Monday.

The 55-year-old woman from Quincy purchased the winning ticket from Sunset Mart at 650 South Adams St. Quincy is located about 25 miles west of Tallahassee in Gadsen County.

Kenon chose to get her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $695,000. The retailer also gets a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.