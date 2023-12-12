Unclaimed $44 million lottery ticket sold in Central Florida expires; Here's what happens to the money

A Florida lottery ticket worth $44 million will go toward education and a future prize pool after no one claimed the winnings by Monday's expiration date, officials said.

The FLORIDA LOTTO ticket was sold at a Sunoco Express gas station in Kissimmee. The winning numbers from the June 14, 2023, drawing were 9, 13, 15, 46, 51, and 52.

MORE LOTTERY NEWS:

When lottery prizes are left unclaimed, 80% of the funds from expired tickets are transferred directly to the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund, while the remaining 20% is returned to the pool for future prizes, according to the Florida Lottery's website.