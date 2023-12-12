Expand / Collapse search

Unclaimed $44 million lottery ticket sold in Central Florida expires; Here's what happens to the money

By Aurielle Eady
Published 
Updated 9:47AM
Lottery
FOX 35 Orlando

$44M lottery ticket remains unclaimed

A Florida lottery ticket worth $44 million is set to expire on Monday, Dec. 11. The winning FLORIDA LOTTO ticket was sold at the Sunoco Express gas station located at 2655 North Orange Blossom Trail in Kissimmee.

A Florida lottery ticket worth $44 million will go toward education and a future prize pool after no one claimed the winnings by Monday's expiration date, officials said. 

The FLORIDA LOTTO ticket was sold at a Sunoco Express gas station in Kissimmee. The winning numbers from the June 14, 2023, drawing were 9, 13, 15, 46, 51, and 52. 

When lottery prizes are left unclaimed, 80% of the funds from expired tickets are transferred directly to the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund, while the remaining 20% is returned to the pool for future prizes, according to the Florida Lottery's website