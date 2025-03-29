Central Florida Weather Impact Day on the way: What to know, how to prepare

The Brief Due to unsettled weather with a high chance of heavy rain, thunderstorms and lightning across Central Florida, the FOX 35 Storm Team has designated Sunday as a Weather Impact Day. The storms will pop up starting in the early afternoon, and they are expected to become more widespread and aggressive as the day continues. Heavy downpours, frequent lightning, gusty winds, small hail and minor flooding are expected.



Here's everything you need to know and what to do to prepare.

What is bringing the storms to Central Florida?

What we know:

With the taste of summer weather we get this weekend also comes the afternoon thunderstorms we usually see in July and August.

To end the weekend, sea breeze thunderstorms will start to blossom across the Central Peninsula, with an 80% chance of heavy afternoon rain and storms. One or two of these storms could be on the strong side.

A widespread 1 to 3 inches of rain is expected across Central Florida, which is sorely needed.

When is the bad weather expected to start?

Timeline:

Sunday morning looks to be OK for outdoor activities, with temperatures warming up quickly and humid conditions.

Early afternoon is when these storms are expected to start to pop up.

Through the afternoon, these storms will become much more widespread.

The storms will finally start to quiet down headed into Sunday night. Partly-cloudy skies and a few lingering rain showers are forecast, with lows in the upper 60s.

A cold front then looks to approach the region on Monday, and that could bring more isolated showers and storms.

What impacts should residents expect from the storms?

Why you should care:

Central Florida residents should expect heavy downpours and frequent lightning during the storms. Gusty winds are also a threat, as well as small hail with stronger storms.

Because we have been experiencing drought conditions and the ground is dry, there is the slight possibility of some minor flooding due to the ground not being able to absorb water as quickly.

