Lake Mary tornado damage: Photos and videos

By
Published  March 10, 2025 1:04pm EDT
Severe Weather
FOX 35 Orlando

Lake Mary tornado: Homes collapsed, cars flipped

Alan Harris, emergency manager for Seminole County, talks with FOX 35 moments after a confirmed tornado touched down in Lake Mary, Florida, not far from FOX 35's TV Station.

    • Severe storms and a tornado in Central Florida caused widespread damage Monday, overturning a semi-truck in Lake Mary, collapsing a home in Longwood, and damaging the FOX 35 News Station.
    • Emergency responders are assessing the impact, and officials urge residents to stay cautious as cleanup efforts continue.

ORLANDO, Fla. - Reports of widespread damage are emerging across Seminole County after severe storms swept through the area, including a tornado that touched down in Lake Mary on Monday morning.

Here’s a look at the damage reported across Seminole County and Central Florida so far:

Semi-truck overturns after tornado makes landfall in Seminole County

Semi-truck flipped over during severe weather

A semi-truck driver and his dog are OK after his rig flipped over during severe thunderstorms early Monday morning, according to Seminole County Fire Rescue.

During the tornado, a semi-truck overturned at the intersection of Commerce Street and Lake Emma Road in Lake Mary. 

The truck completely flipped onto its side. 

The driver and his dog were inside the vehicle when it flipped, but both were okay. 

Florida truck driver, dog in truck when tornado hit

A tornado touched down in Lake Mary, Florida, on Monday and flipped a semi-truck on its side, officials said. A man and his dog were inside -- and both are OK, officials said. The man said he's never been through something like that.

Tornado causes home collapse in Longwood, residents uninjured

A home collapsed on the 2100 block of Blue Iris in Longwood due to severe weather Monday, with another nearby home sustaining damage, officials confirmed. 

The home suffered an 80% structural collapse. There were two people in the home. Luckily, they were both in the uncollapsed portion and were left uninjured. 

Damage at FOX 35 News Station

In the video below you can see how the tornado moves towards and over the FOX 35 News Station with debris flying by.

Suspected tornado hits FOX 35 while on air

A suspected tornado passed over Seminole County, including the WOFL FOX 35 TV Studios, on Monday morning, as a series of strong thunderstorms crossed over the area.

The video below shows the first look at the damage at the FOX 35 News Station. One of the news vehicles suffered damage from a fallen tree, including a shattered window. A number of fallen trees and debris were scattered in the area. 

First look at tornado damage at FOX 35

A suspected tornado hit Lake Mary, Florida on Monday, including the FOX 35 TV studios. Here's a first look at damage outside of the station, with trees down and vehicles damaged.

Meterologist T.J. Springer checks out some more of the damage at the FOX 35 News Station. The lining of the roof was lifted during the storm. 

Lake Mary tornado damage at FOX 35 Orlando

Meteorologist T.J. Springer and Brooks Garner tour damage from Monday morning's tornado outside the FOX 35 Orlando studios. The storm knocked down trees and damaged vehicles outside the building, along with the weather set.

FOX 35 EXCLUSIVE: Drone footage of homes damaged in Longwood

Exclusive drone footage from FOX 35

Damage in Seminole County, officials responding

Damage in Longwood near Markham Woods Rd & Blue Iris Pl

This story will be updated as more information comes into the newsroom. 

The Source: The information in this article comes from the Lake Mary Police Department, Lake Mary Fire Rescue, the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office, Emergency Management and the FOX 35 News Team.

