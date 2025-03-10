Lake Mary tornado damage: Photos and videos

The Brief Severe storms and a tornado in Central Florida caused widespread damage Monday, overturning a semi-truck in Lake Mary, collapsing a home in Longwood, and damaging the FOX 35 News Station. Emergency responders are assessing the impact, and officials urge residents to stay cautious as cleanup efforts continue.



Reports of widespread damage are emerging across Seminole County after severe storms swept through the area, including a tornado that touched down in Lake Mary on Monday morning.

Here’s a look at the damage reported across Seminole County and Central Florida so far:

Semi-truck overturns after tornado makes landfall in Seminole County

During the tornado, a semi-truck overturned at the intersection of Commerce Street and Lake Emma Road in Lake Mary.

The truck completely flipped onto its side.

The driver and his dog were inside the vehicle when it flipped, but both were okay.

RELATED: Live updates: Tornado damage, rescue efforts in Central Florida

Tornado causes home collapse in Longwood, residents uninjured

A home collapsed on the 2100 block of Blue Iris in Longwood due to severe weather Monday, with another nearby home sustaining damage, officials confirmed.

The home suffered an 80% structural collapse. There were two people in the home. Luckily, they were both in the uncollapsed portion and were left uninjured.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

RELATED: Central Florida power outages: Severe storms sweep through Central Florida, tornado hits Seminole County

Damage at FOX 35 News Station

In the video below you can see how the tornado moves towards and over the FOX 35 News Station with debris flying by.

The video below shows the first look at the damage at the FOX 35 News Station. One of the news vehicles suffered damage from a fallen tree, including a shattered window. A number of fallen trees and debris were scattered in the area.

Meterologist T.J. Springer checks out some more of the damage at the FOX 35 News Station. The lining of the roof was lifted during the storm.

FOX 35 EXCLUSIVE: Drone footage of homes damaged in Longwood

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Exclusive drone footage from FOX 35

Damage in Seminole County, officials responding

Image 1 of 3 ▼

Damage in Longwood near Markham Woods Rd & Blue Iris Pl

Image 1 of 3 ▼

This story will be updated as more information comes into the newsroom.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: