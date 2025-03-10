Expand / Collapse search

Video: Tornado flips semi-truck with man, dog inside in Florida

Updated  March 10, 2025 12:16pm EDT
Semi-truck flipped over during severe weather

A semi-truck driver and his dog are OK after his rig flipped over during severe thunderstorms early Monday morning, according to Seminole County Fire Rescue.

    • A tornado touched down over Lake Mary in Seminole County on Monday morning, traveling at 30 mph and crossing I-4 near the Lake Mary exit.
    • During the storm, a semi-truck overturned at Commerce Street and Lake Emma Road, but the driver and his dog were unharmed.

ORLANDO, Fla. - A confirmed tornado touched down early Monday morning north of Orlando, Florida, in Seminole County, according to the National Weather Service.

Damage has been reported in and around Lake Mary, including at least one collapsed home, a semi-truck that was flipped over, and downed trees and powerlines, officials with Seminole County Emergency Management said.

Semi-truck flips over during severe thunderstorm, tornado

A semi-truck driver and his dog were resting and riding out the storm in Lake Mary as the severe thunderstorm moved through the area.

The unnamed man spoke to reporters, including FOX 35, in Spanish. A spokesperson for the Lake Mary Police Department helped to translate.

The man told reporters that he was resting in his truck when he felt the trailer lift and then flip over. He said he had never experienced that before, but was glad no one was hurt. You can listen to that interview below.

Florida truck driver, dog in truck when tornado hit

A tornado touched down in Lake Mary, Florida, on Monday and flipped a semi-truck on its side, officials said. A man and his dog were inside -- and both are OK, officials said. The man said he's never been through something like that.

The Source: A tornado touched down early Monday morning, March 10, in Lake Mary, Florida. Reporting comes from live reporting by FOX 35's Caroline Coles, updates from Seminole County Fire Rescue and Lake Mary Police Department.

