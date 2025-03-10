Video: Tornado flips semi-truck with man, dog inside in Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - A confirmed tornado touched down early Monday morning north of Orlando, Florida, in Seminole County, according to the National Weather Service.
Damage has been reported in and around Lake Mary, including at least one collapsed home, a semi-truck that was flipped over, and downed trees and powerlines, officials with Seminole County Emergency Management said.
Live updates: Tornado damage, rescue efforts in Central Florida
Semi-truck flips over during severe thunderstorm, tornado
A semi-truck driver and his dog were resting and riding out the storm in Lake Mary as the severe thunderstorm moved through the area.
The unnamed man spoke to reporters, including FOX 35, in Spanish. A spokesperson for the Lake Mary Police Department helped to translate.
The man told reporters that he was resting in his truck when he felt the trailer lift and then flip over. He said he had never experienced that before, but was glad no one was hurt. You can listen to that interview below.
The Source: A tornado touched down early Monday morning, March 10, in Lake Mary, Florida. Reporting comes from live reporting by FOX 35's Caroline Coles, updates from Seminole County Fire Rescue and Lake Mary Police Department.