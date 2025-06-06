2 Deltona teens arrested after 19-year-old shot in the face: deputies

The Brief Two 17-year-olds were arrested after a 19-year-old was shot in the face outside a Deltona smoke shop. One teen is charged with the shooting; the other with hiding the victim’s gun. The investigation is ongoing.



Two 17-year-olds from Deltona have been arrested on weapons charges related to a shooting that occurred Thursday evening, deputies said.

What we know:

According to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office, a shooting occurred around 6:46 p.m. in the parking lot of High Sense Smoke Shop on Howland Boulevard.

The incident was confirmed through multiple witness interviews and surveillance footage from various angles.

Detectives said the incident happened when a 19-year-old approached a group of young men with a gun in his hand and was subsequently shot in the face by one of the teens.

The 17-year-old alleged shooter is charged with possession of a firearm by a minor and carrying a concealed weapon, authorities said.

The victim's brother, also 17, allegedly hid the 19-year-old’s gun in a wooded area. He faces charges of firearm possession by a minor, tampering with evidence, and probation violation.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not disclosed the circumstances leading up to the confrontation and shooting.

The investigation is ongoing and further charges may follow.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: