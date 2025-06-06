Marcos Lopez, suspended Osceola County sheriff, to appear before judge on racketeering charges

The Brief Suspended Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez is set to appear in court Friday on felony racketeering charges, following his arrest and suspension by Governor Ron DeSantis. Officials say Lopez was involved in a multimillion-dollar illegal gambling operation in Central Florida, collecting a share of the profits. At least four others are also linked to the scheme, with two already arrested.



Marcos Lopez, the suspended sheriff of Osceola County, Florida, is set to make his first court appearance on felony racketeering charges Friday morning.

His appearance comes after his arrest and suspension by Governor Ron DeSantis on Thursday. Lopez is currently being held at the Lake County Jail.

He is scheduled to appear virtually via Zoom before a judge at 9 a.m. FOX 35 News will stream the hearing live in the video player at the top of this page once it begins.

Why was Marcos Lopez arrested?

The backstory:

Former Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez was allegedly part of a "massive Central Florida gambling operation" for years, according to the Florida Attorney General's Office and the criminal complaint.

Sheriff Marcos – and others – face charges of racketeering and conspiracy to commit racketeering.

According to the complaint, Lopez was connected to, aware of, or part of an illegal gambling operation that ran lotteries and slot machines. Officials say the organization generated more than $21.6 million in illicit proceeds.

Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez was arrested on Thursday morning on charges related to racketeering, according to officials. (Credit: Lake County Jail)

Following Lopez's election as Osceola County Sheriff in November 2020, investigators say he continued to advance the interests of the criminal organization and collected a portion of the illegal gambling proceeds for his involvement.

Who else has been arrested or is connected?

According to the complaint, Lopez and at least four others – Ying Zhang, Sharon Fedrick, Sheldon Wetherholt, and Carol Cote – owned or operated the million-dollar social club in Kissimmee. Cote and Fedrick have been arrested.

Carol Cote (left) and Sharon Fedrick (right)

Officials are still looking for the other two.

What is racketeering?

Dig deeper:

Racketeering is a coordinated scheme, often involving organized crime, where individuals engage in a pattern of illegal activities to make a profit.

The crime is characterized by a series of illegal acts carried out to generate ongoing revenue, such as extortion, fraud or bribery.

Who is the interim sheriff of Osceola County?

Christiphoer Blackmon, the Central Region Chief for the Florida Highway Patrol was appointed as the Osceola County Sheriff, according to DeSantis' office.

He is a 35-year law enforcement veteran and leads more than 850 sworn troopers and 95 civilian employees.

Blackmon also serves as the FHP Statewide Immigration Incident Commander for all 67 counties.

Blackmon earned his bachelor’s degree in homeland security from Vincennes University.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

