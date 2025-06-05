WATCH: Black bear swims at Florida beach, surprising onlookers

The Brief A black bear was spotted swimming at a beach in Naples, Florida, surprising beachgoers. The bear later wandered into a condo and was found napping before being captured by wildlife officials. FWC reminds residents to stay alert during bear mating season, which runs from June to August.



Sharks may no longer be the scariest sight along the shore in Naples, Florida. In late May, beachgoers were stunned to spot a black bear confidently swimming through the surf.

What we know:

Kylie Nelson captured video of the unusual scene on Friday, May 30, while taking a morning walk with her son. The pair saw the bear paddling through the waves, according to Storyful.

In a follow-up clip filmed by Nelson’s son, the bear is seen approaching the shoreline as Nelson calls 911. "Mom, run!" her son shouts as the animal gets closer to the beach.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), the 300-pound male bear was later spotted by construction workers at a condominium on Gulf Shore Boulevard, where it wandered in for a morning nap.

The bear was found asleep inside the building before FWC Bear Management and Law Enforcement officials arrived on scene.

Biologists sedated and captured the bear for relocation. FWC veterinary staff will evaluate the animal before releasing it back into the wild.

Local perspective:

Officials are advising locals and visitors to remain alert, noting that bear breeding season runs from June through August. During this time, male bears tend to be more active as they search for mates.