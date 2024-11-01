Casey Anthony trial judge reacts to Kissimmee Police credibility allegations: '5-alarm dumpster fire'

Retired Judge Belvin Perry, who presided over the infamous Casey Anthony case, said the credibility concerns within the Kissimmee Police Department also raise concerns about its investigation and could affect the state's prosecution efforts.

"This presents a five-alarm dumpster fire" for prosecutors, Perry told FOX 35's Manny Martinez.

Those prosecutors will now need more corroborating evidence outside of an officer's testimony to be successful in obtaining a conviction in court, as a grand jury recently questioned the truthfulness of nearly a dozen Kissimmee Police Department employees, including its chief and deputy chief, stemming from a 2023 use-of-force case.

In that 2023 case, an officer was indicted on several charges for allegedly entering a suspect's home without a warrant and broke protocol in attempting to take the suspect into custody, resulting in hurting him.

