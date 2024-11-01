Impaired driver arrested after crashing into multiple cars and fire hydrant, causing road washout and closures

article

A driver crashed into three cars, struck a fire hydrant and caused the road to collapse in Oviedo on Halloween night. According to Oviedo Police, the driver was impaired and arrested.

Around 10 p.m. Thursday, October 31, Oviedo Police and Fire responded to a vehicle accident reported on Oviedo Blvd, just north of Mitchell Hammock Road.

As one of the ambulances was transporting a patient, the rear end of the vehicle fell into the now collapsed ground, which was caused by the driver hitting the fire hydrant.

A Seminole County Fire Unit was called to assist in transporting the patient since the other ambulance was now stuck.

A tow truck was able to pull the ambulance out of the collapsed road.

There were no other injuries.

However, upon further investigation, Oviedo police officers determined the driver of the vehicle that hit three cars and a hydrant was impaired.

The driver, Robert W. Garcia, was taken to the Seminole County Jail and charged with DUI and refusal to submit to DUI testing.

Oviedo Public Works crews arrived on the scene to assess the damage, and it was determined after the accident that the shut-off valves to the hydrant were broken.

At around 9 a.m., a valve was located and the flow of water was halted on Oviedo Blvd.

The northbound lanes of Oviedo Blvd. between Mitchell Hammock Road and Center Lake Lane will be shut down Friday while crews assess the damage and work to open the

road back to traffic.



