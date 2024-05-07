Car crash escalates into alleged attack in Florida neighborhood: 'Leave him the f*** alone!'

Chaos unfolded in the middle of a Summerfield neighborhood on Sunday evening after a car crash escalated into an alleged attack and subsequent arrest.

Jack Mobley, 30, was arrested and charged with three counts of making threats of death/serious bodily harm to a law enforcement officer, three counts of battery, and one count each of battery on an officer, disorderly conduct for fighting in public, and resisting an officer with violence, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office.

The incident happened on Sunday evening at the intersection of SE 136th Place and SE 39th Terrace in Summerfield. Deputies responded in response to a "physical disturbance following a traffic accident," according to the arrest affidavit.

Jack Mobley was arrested on May 5, 2024 and charged with making threats with death/serious bodily harm on a law enforcement officer, battery on an officer, battery, disorderly conduct/brawling/fighting in public and resisting arrest with violence. (P Expand

The victim said a man, later identified as Mobley, punched him in the face several times after the two got into a car crash. The details of what led up to the crash are unclear at this time. The man had several injuries, a "dangerously high" blood pressure and a black eye forming, deputies said. He was encouraged to go to the hospital, but declined transport at that moment.

Deputies noted that the man's airbags did not deploy from the crash.

Naked Florida woman, 24, arrested after breaking into neighbor's home: police

Deputies then spoke with Mobley, who was "extremely agitated" and was "verbally combative" with the man while yelling and calling him names, the affidavit said. He told deputies that there wasn't a physical altercation between himself and the other driver, and he didn't know how he got the facial injuries he had.

A witness who was sitting in her car down the street said she recorded a video of the incident on her phone. She shared the video with deputies, and FOX 35 obtained a copy of it, which you can watch in the video player at the top of this page. The video shows Mobley walking to the other driver who was standing next to his car before allegedly punching him in the face three times.

The man is then seen collapsing onto the ground, and an apparent piece of his car is seen on the street.

Deputies said he never got aggressive with Mobley, nor did he try to fight back.

Jack Mobley was involved in a traffic accident that escalated into a physical fight in Summerfield, Florida, on May 5, 2024, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office. A witness shared video of the fight with deputies. (Video: Marion County She Expand

"That's what you get for flying down a f****** residential road, car accident right in front of the f****** house," the witness is heard saying on the video of the physical altercation. "Oh s***, oh s***, oh s***!"

She's then heard calling for someone else, presumably inside her home, to "call the cops."

Florida man allegedly points gun at man, daughter during road rage incident

"Leave him the f*** alone, it was an accident!" the woman is heard screaming at Mobley.

Then, a woman with two kids in tow emerges from one of the vehicles involved in the accident. The arrest affidavit said this woman was Mobley's wife who, later on, tried to get in between a deputy and Mobley during his arrest.

"You got kids, bro. You got kids. Think about your kids!" the woman is heard screaming at Mobley.

Florida man allegedly plants tracking device on roommate's van: 'I'm not your ex'

During the interview with the witness, the other driver left the scene to go to the hospital. That's when Mobley tried to leave the scene too, but deputies said he wasn't free to go. He was ultimately placed under arrest, albeit resisting and threatening physical violence against several deputies, the affidavit said.

He was transported to a local hospital for medical clearance, and then the Marion County Jail. He bonded out on Tuesday. His bond was set at $42,500.