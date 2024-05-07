Cocoa police officers rescue toddler from near drowning at apartment complex
ORANDO, Fla. - A harrowing incident unfolded on Saturday at the Oak Meadows Apartment Complex when a two-year-old child was rescued from nearly drowning through the swift actions of three Cocoa police officers.
Frantic 911 calls captured the urgency of the situation. The officers arrived on the scene within minutes, wasting no time in administering life-saving measures. Employing cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), the officers were able to revive the child.
The toddler was transported to the hospital for treatment and is expected to make a full recovery.