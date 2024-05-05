Naked Florida woman, 24, arrested after breaking into neighbor's home: police

article

A Lake City woman was arrested after police said she broke into a neighbor's home – while naked.

Haley Blunt, 24, is facing charges of burglary, criminal mischief and child neglect, authorities said in a news release.

The incident happened at 11:56 p.m. on May 1 at a Lake City home on NW Huntsboroa Street.

Officers responded to the home after the victim dialed 911 to report a burglary in progress.

The victim told police they heard someone knocking on the front door but when asked who was there, no one would answer. The person, later identified as Blunt, went to the home's sliding glass door and again began to knock but would not say who she was when asked.

The victim was reportedly on the phone with 911 dispatch when Blunt broke a window of the residence and went inside.

That's when the victim left the home and met with arriving officers in the yard.

When police approached the front door, they found Blunt nude and bleeding from injuries she sustained while breaking the window.

She was taken to a local hospital for treatment and was later booked into the Columbia County jail.

Investigators also learned Blunt, who lived in a nearby residence, left her two young children home unsupervised, which led to her child neglect charge.

The children were found safe at the home and were later turned over to a family member.

Blunt is being held in jail without bond.