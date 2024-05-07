Battle brewing over designated dog beach in Ormond Beach

A contentious dispute is unfolding along the sandy shores of Volusia County. Residents are divided over the future of a designated "dog beach."

Allegations of rule violations by pet owners have sparked a heated debate, raising questions about whether the beach zone should remain open to four-legged visitors.

Now, conflicting petitions are circulating online. David Schecter initiated the "End the Dog Beach Pilot Program in Ormond Beach Now!" petition, garnering over 200 signatures to date. Schecter contends that beach rules were flouted both before and after the establishment of the dog zone, presenting photographic evidence of unleashed dogs trespassing outside the designated area.

Nanette McKeel Petrella, a proponent of the dog zone, launched a counter-petition in support of its continuation. With close to 800 signatures, Petrella's petition seeks to uphold the dog zone, urging county authorities to consider the data before reaching a decision.

Over the past four months, the dog zone has seen an estimated 6,000 dogs and owners, with 204 warnings issued for off-leash dogs, accounting for approximately 3% of visitors. Additionally, two warnings were issued for dogs defecating on the beach, with 100% compliance observed following warnings.

Schecter plans to present his petition at the next Ormond Beach City Commission meeting.