Expand / Collapse search

Mom's determination helps lead to arrest of alleged Orlando flasher

By FOX 35 News Staff
Updated  May 7, 2024 11:34pm EDT
Orange County
FOX 35 Orlando

Mom helps put alleged flasher behind bars

A mother was on a mission to find a man accused of flashing her daughter as the child walked to school. That suspect was taken into custody on Monday.

ORLANDO, Fla. - Determined not to let her daughter's bravery in speaking up go unheard, an Orlando mother played a crucial role in aiding law enforcement in tracking down an alleged flasher.

Investigators said the young girl was walking to Howard Middle School on Friday morning when a man in a blue sedan pulled up, exposed himself, and pursued her as she ran away in fear. 

The traumatizing event left the girl shaken and embarrassed, prompting her to confide in her parents. With a sense of urgency, the family sprang into action, canvassing the area for witnesses and surveillance footage. 

MORE HEADLINES:

Their efforts, coupled with the diligent work of Orlando Police Department detectives, helped identify a suspect and make an arrest. Gilbert Medina, 34, was located and taken into custody on Monday.

Despite the ordeal, the mother, who asked not to be named in this article, expressed immense pride in her daughter's courage, emphasizing the importance of empowering victims to speak out rather than suffer in silence.

Medina remains in custody, having been transferred to the Osceola County Jail, with a bond set at $25,000. 