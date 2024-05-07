Mom's determination helps lead to arrest of alleged Orlando flasher

Determined not to let her daughter's bravery in speaking up go unheard, an Orlando mother played a crucial role in aiding law enforcement in tracking down an alleged flasher.

Investigators said the young girl was walking to Howard Middle School on Friday morning when a man in a blue sedan pulled up, exposed himself, and pursued her as she ran away in fear.

The traumatizing event left the girl shaken and embarrassed, prompting her to confide in her parents. With a sense of urgency, the family sprang into action, canvassing the area for witnesses and surveillance footage.

Their efforts, coupled with the diligent work of Orlando Police Department detectives, helped identify a suspect and make an arrest. Gilbert Medina, 34, was located and taken into custody on Monday.

Despite the ordeal, the mother, who asked not to be named in this article, expressed immense pride in her daughter's courage, emphasizing the importance of empowering victims to speak out rather than suffer in silence.

Medina remains in custody, having been transferred to the Osceola County Jail, with a bond set at $25,000.