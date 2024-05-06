Florida man allegedly points gun at man, daughter during road rage incident

article

A Florida man has found himself behind bars after he allegedly pointed a gun at a man and his daughter while driving down U.S. Highway 27 in Marion County on Sunday evening.

Eric Djamjian, 30, was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after the incident that unfolded in Ocala on Sunday, according to an arrest affidavit from the Marion County Sheriff's Office.

A man called law enforcement after he was involved in a road rage incident with a man, later identified as Djamjian, who allegedly pointed a gun at him and his daughter who was in the passenger seat.

The man said he was in the far right lane of traffic on U.S. Highway 27 when a vehicle, which deputies said belonged to Djamjian, swerved in front of him, the affidavit said. Djamjian gave him the middle finger, and the man gave him the middle finger back.

The incident escalated when Djamjian allegedly pulled out a gun and pointed it at him. Djamjian then sped up beside him again and pointed the gun at him again, according to the affidavit. The man's young daughter was sitting in the passenger seat, and both told deputies they were in fear of their lives.

Deputies were able to make contact with Djamjian, who agreed to meet with them at a nearby Dollar General. He was read his Miranda Warning, and agreed to speak with deputies. He changed his story multiple times regarding the placement of the gun, which was identified as a compact black 9mm semi-automatic pistol, according to the affidavit.

He was ultimately placed under arrest and transported to the Marion County Jail, where he remains on $10,000 bond.