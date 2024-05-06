Florida man allegedly plants tracking device on roommate's van: 'I'm not your ex'

article

A Florida man found himself behind bars after he was caught allegedly placing a tracking device on his roommate's van.

Michael Noel, 46, was arrested and charged with cyberstalking after the incident that unfolded on Wednesday, according to an arrest affidavit from the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.

He and a woman were living together since 2001, and she had been "kicked out" of their home earlier that Wednesday by Noel, the report said. The woman told deputies that they were not in a relationship and they were "just roommates," according to the affidavit.

When the woman arrived at her dad's house, they found a blue-and-black tracking device under and near the front of her van, the report said. She smashed it upon its discovery.

"(The woman) states she's had a feeling he's been tracking her for approximately a year due to him calling her when she was out and knowing where she was," the affidavit said, adding that she can "now confirm" that Noel had been racking her.

She also shared text messages between her and Noel with deputies, according to the affidavit:

Woman: (sends photo of tracking device to Noel) On my van. You track me? Ow what. That's you. No reason for that I do nothing wrong. I'm not your ex.

Noel: Really, so what. What now?

Woman: Really so what, why do that to me. Now you got caught. I do that. I'll be gone by the 31st of May

Noel: Give me thong back then

Woman: What back?

Noel: My GPS.

The woman stated she smashed the tracker.

Noel: Really now you in trouble, not mine.

When deputies made contact with Noel, he said he gave her money a few months ago to "help her out" and had her sign a paper that he would put the tracker on her van, the affidavit said. He was unable to share a copy of the document, however, and the woman said she had never signed such paperwork.

Noel couldn't provide deputies with another reason as to why he allegedly placed the tracker on the van.

Noel was placed under arrest and transported to the Flagler County Jail. He has since been released after posting $1,000 bond.