Is a fourth Buc-ee's location coming to Florida?

Buc-ee's is showing no signs of slowing down with possible plans of a potential new Florida location brewing.

The travel center giant could be eyeing a new location in St. Lucie, according to site plans and pre-application documents filed with the city's Planning and Development Services obtained by FOX 35 News.

While St. Lucie does not have a development application under review for a Buc-ee's, Director Benjamin Balcer told FOX 35 News that it's "safe to say" the pre-application meeting was with representatives of Buc-ee's.

A conceptual site plan also lists the Texas-based travel center by name on the bottom of the document for the proposed location at the southeast quadrant of the interchange at Interstate-95 and Indrio Road in St. Lucie.

Balcer said a pre-application meeting was held on July 27, where representatives of Buc-ee's proposed a 73,372-square-foot travel center, including 733 parking stalls, 11 bus parking stalls and 120 fueling stations. According to the county, a pre-application meeting is where the applicant and the Development Review Committee discuss issues related to the project's concept.

"The purpose of this meeting should be to communicate to the reviewing staff, the decision-makers and the public what is being proposed and how the proposal meets and complies with the County's Comprehensive Plan and Land Development Code," the county's website said.

Buc-ee's has not yet officially filed a formal application, but Balcer said once it's submitted, the next steps include a review by the county's Development Review Committee and the Florida Department of Transportation before a public hearing process before the Planning and Zoning Commission and Board of County Commissioners.

Buc-ee's declined FOX 35 News' request to comment.

Should this Buc-ee's plan move forward, it would be the fourth in Florida. The state's third Buc-ee's location is being built in Ocala – and it'll be the world's biggest. The 80,000-square-foot Buc-ee's will be located east of I-75 near W. Hwy 326. An opening date hasn't been set yet, but Gov. Ron DeSantis said back in April that a new highway interchange is underway to prepare for the travel center's groundbreaking.

There are two other Buc-ee's locations in Florida, one in St. Augustine and another in Daytona Beach.