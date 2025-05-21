Epic Universe Blue Carpet: Stars, fans shine at grand opening celebration in Orlando

The Brief Stars and fans gathered to celebrate the grand opening of Epic Universe. The 1,300-acre park features five immersive worlds and cutting-edge technology. The site, once Lockheed Martin land, is now a major tourist hub in Orlando.



Universal Orlando has officially opened its highly anticipated Epic Universe, a 1,300-acre theme park and one of the largest theme park expansions in Florida’s history.

What we know:

The grand opening celebration took place Wednesday night at Celestial Park, the central hub of the new resort, where celebrities walked the blue carpet and fans gathered in large numbers.

The park features five immersive lands, including the "Dark Universe" and a real-world version of the "Isle of Berk" from How to Train Your Dragon. The opening is being likened to other landmark theme park debuts, such as the opening of Universal Studios in the 1990s and Disney World in the 1970s.

Who Showed Up?:

Celebrities walked the blue carpet and fans lined up in droves Tuesday night as Universal Orlando celebrated the much-anticipated grand opening of Epic Universe, marking one of the biggest expansions in Florida theme park history.

What we don't know:

While the opening has been met with excitement, it remains to be seen how the park will handle sustained crowds and logistical challenges. Economic and environmental impacts on the surrounding area also have not been fully addressed.

The backstory:

The land now occupied by Epic Universe was once owned by Lockheed Martin and sat vacant for years despite being centrally located in Orlando’s bustling tourist corridor. Universal acquired the property and, in 2019, officially announced plans to develop a third gate.

The project took several years of planning, design, and construction. Though slowed by the COVID-19 pandemic, development resumed full pace and culminated in this week’s grand unveiling.

Local perspective:

Locally, the opening of Epic Universe is being hailed as a generational event. It cements Orlando's status as the global epicenter for theme park innovation and tourism. Many residents and tourists alike see the park as a boost to the local economy and a source of pride.

