Gov. DeSantis announces new highway interchange to support new Florida Buc-ee's location

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced Thursday that a new highway interchange is underway as Florida prepares for the groundbreaking of its third Buc-ee's location.

DeSantis awarded $4 million to the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) through the Florida Job Growth Grant Fund to add a new interchange at I-75 and Northwest 49th Street in Marion County.

According to FDOT, the funds will create "new opportunities" for the area as the new interchange will help support the Buc-ee's location, reduce traffic congestion at other Ocala area I-75 interchanges and expand access to I-75 for two industrial and commercial development complexes and the nearby World Equestrian Center.

The new Buc-ee’s location is the third to be built in Florida and will consist of an 80,000-square-foot travel center, supporting 120 fuel pumps with more than 720 parking spots for visitors.

"By making strategic investments like today’s $4 million Job Growth Grant Fund Award, Florida will continue to fuel economic growth across the state," said Governor Ron DeSantis. "Ocala’s ideal location at the center of our state makes it prime for new manufacturing opportunities and for visitors looking for a place to stop and grab some beaver nuggets. I look forward to seeing the opportunities this award will create for Floridians, businesses and communities in Central Florida."

There are currently two other Buc-ee's locations in Florida. One location is in Daytona Beach and the second is in St. Augustine.