DeLand bar shooting: Police search for suspect after alleged dispute over $5 beer

Police are searching for a man accused of firing a gun outside a downtown DeLand bar early Saturday morning following an argument over a $5 drink.

Shooting over alleged $5 beer

What we know:

According to the DeLand Police Department, the incident began at McCabe’s Bar, where Calvin Roosevelt Gilbert, 55, had been drinking with the victim, a man he had just met. Witnesses said Gilbert purchased a beer for the victim, then demanded repayment when the bar closed.

The confrontation escalated outside in the rear parking lot, where Gilbert allegedly pulled a black handgun from a satchel and fired one shot from about three feet away. The victim ducked and was not injured, but the bullet struck a cooler and pierced the wall of an occupied building.

Officers with DeLand Police and the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office responded around 2:05 a.m. Investigators recovered a single 9mm shell casing and confirmed damage from the gunfire. Surveillance footage captured Gilbert fleeing on foot and then driving off in a tan 1999 Nissan Quest van.

Gilbert was positively identified by both the victim and bar staff in a photo lineup. No injuries were reported, and both parties intend to press charges.

Suspect not in custody

What you can do:

Authorities are urging anyone with information on Gilbert’s whereabouts to contact DeLand Police or submit a tip through Crime Stoppers. He is considered armed and should not be approached.

Second shooting at McCabe's Bar in a month

Dig deeper:

A deadly shooting took place at the same bar less than a month earlier.

Officers responded to McCabe's Bar located at 225 N. Amelia Ave. around 1:30 a.m. Saturday, May 3, 2025, after reports of gunfire.

According to authorities, approximately 40 people were inside McCabe’s when the gunfire erupted. The victim, 32-year-old Keshod Harris, was shot seven times in the chest during an altercation and later died from his injuries. A second victim, an employee at a liquor store connected to the bar, was also injured—shot in both hands while trying to break up the fight.

Avantae Williams, a DeLand resident and a well-known former University of Miami football player, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder in connection to the shooting.

