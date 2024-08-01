UCF alumna launches second Orlando brewery location – with a twist

article

A popular Orlando brewery is gearing up to open its second location – with a twist!

The Winery and Tasting Room, a new concept by Brewlando , is slated to open its doors at ICON Park this summer, according to a press release.

This 1,400-square-foot venue – which has both indoor and patio seating for up to 120 people – will expand Brewlando's taproom with a curated selection of over 50 wines, canned cocktails, specialty cider made on-site and seven exclusive Brewlando craft beers on tap.

Brewlando will open its second location at ICON Park in summer 2024. (Rendering: Brewlando)

If you get hungry, charcuterie boards are also on the menu.

"At Brewlando, our mission has always been to create unforgettable experiences through our craft beverages, and The Winery & Tasting Room is a natural extension of that philosophy," said owner Shara Pathak. "Our team is working tirelessly to ensure that every detail – from the inviting décor to the rich tapestry of flavors in our offerings – embodies our commitment to excellence."

Brewlando is among the 2% of fully woman-owned breweries in the U.S., led by Pathak, a UCF alumna and Central Florida resident.

Brewlando's flagship location can be found at 6820 Hoffner Ave. in Orlando.