Florida election: President Biden's approval rating among voters drops below 50 percent

President Joe Biden's approval rating among Florida voters stands at 43%, according to an exclusive Insider Advantage FOX 35 Orlando poll.

Among likely voters in the Sunshine State, 54% do not like the job President Biden has done since his inauguration.

Insider Advantage Founder Matt Towery speculates neither US Senate candidate Val Demings nor gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist, both Democrats, will be asking for the president's help on the campaign trail leading up to the election in November. Towery calls the new approval rating "anemic in Florida."

NEW POLLING DATA:

Female voters are more evenly divided on how President Biden is performing than men.

The new Insider Advantage FOX 35 Orlando poll reveals 28% of African American voters polled expressed disapproval of President Biden's performance, which is "consistent with results from recent surveys in other battleground states," says Towery.

The survey was taken September 5-6, 2022 among 550 voters. The margin of error is 4.2%