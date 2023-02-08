Bethune-Cookman University formally introduces new head football coach

Raymond Woodie Jr. was formally introduced as Bethune-Cookman University's newest head football coach Wednesday afternoon.

It's a role Woodie says he won't take lightly, especially as a BCU alum.

"Whatever God blessed me to do in life, I do it with the right heart, and like was Reggie Theus said ‘sincere’," Woodie said.

The school announced in late December that Pro Football Hall of Famer, Ed Reed was supposed to take over the program.

But after social media posts where Reed slammed the lack of resources at the university, BCU decided to not move forward with the hire.

Administration received some backlash for their decision, but athletic director, Reggie Theus says it was the right move.

"We have to have someone that has the right spirit, the right decorum and will represent our university, proudly," Theus said.

After the school reopened the position, they included players in the coaching search.

"I feel like it was vital to include the players, especially considering the amount of drama that was going on. Including the players has allowed us to buy in more with Coach Woodie," senior linebacker, Conroy Cunningham said.

Woodie has lots of D-I coaching experience, as he's worked as an assistant under Willie Taggart for 13 years.

For a program that's won four games the past two seasons, everyone at BCU is hoping this hire is the start of a successful rebuilt.

BCU opens the season at the University of Memphis September 2.