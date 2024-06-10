Orlando is the best US destination for a staycation: report

Summer is right around the corner – and lucky for Orlando residents, you don't have to travel far to have a great time.

According to WalletHub, Orlando is the best city for a "staycation." That's because there are so many different things to do in the city.

WalletHub compared 182 U.S. cities — including the 150 most populated U.S. cities, plus at least two of the most populated cities in each state — across three key dimensions: recreation, food and entertainment, and rest and relaxation.

Orlando was ranked No. 1 overall, No. 24 for recreation, No. 1 for food and entertainment, and No. 18 in rest and relaxation, according to the report. Honolulu and Cincinnati were ranked second and third overall.

Orlando is home to an abundance of amusement parks, water parks, nightlife activities, festivals, zoos and arcades per capita, according to WalletHub.

Walt Disney World is one of Orlando's amusement parks. (Credit: Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images) Expand

In addition to activities, Orlando is a great place to eat out. Orlando has plenty of affordable restaurants rated at least 4.5 stars out of 5 and very diverse restaurant types, according to the report.

If you can't decide on a summer vacation, why not try a staycation? Click here to read the full report.