Maryland Fried Chicken to close Winter Garden restaurant after 57 years

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Updated 6:57AM
Winter Garden
FOX 35 Orlando

A popular chicken restaurant in Winter Garden is shutting down after 57 years in business. Maryland Fried Chicken is closing its doors on April 1, 2023 because of the impact of the pandemic had on their small business, and the owner hopes to sell all the food equipment and give back any profits to the employees.

Maryland Fried Chicken on West Colonial Drive is closing for good on April 1. The current owner bought the store in 2020 and had big dreams for it, including renovations, but because of the pandemic, those dreams weren't as feasible as they thought. 

"We had to close because as a small business owner, we don't see the perks that a large buyer like a large chain might see," owner Sarah Sleeth told FOX 35 News.

The restaurant is hoping to sell all of its furniture and equipment and give the profits to employees. 