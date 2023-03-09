Maryland Fried Chicken to close Winter Garden restaurant after 57 years

A popular chicken restaurant in Winter Garden is closing its doors after 57 years in business.

Maryland Fried Chicken on West Colonial Drive is closing for good on April 1. The current owner bought the store in 2020 and had big dreams for it, including renovations, but because of the pandemic, those dreams weren't as feasible as they thought.

"We had to close because as a small business owner, we don't see the perks that a large buyer like a large chain might see," owner Sarah Sleeth told FOX 35 News.

The restaurant is hoping to sell all of its furniture and equipment and give the profits to employees.