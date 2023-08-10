'Barbieland' might actually be somewhere in Florida, Neil deGrasse Tyson says

Neil deGrasse Tyson has a few theories about where Barbieland might actually be – and it's not far away as you might think.

The astrophysicist took to Facebook on Wednesday to share his latest theory.

"In Barbie the Movie, the Moon's orientation places Barbie World between 20 & 40 degrees North Latitude on Earth. Palm trees further constrain latitude between 20 & 30 degrees. The Sun & Moon rose & set over the ocean," Tyson said. "So if it’s in the United States, then Barbie World lands somewhere in the Florida Keys."

Tyson's revelation comes days after the movie starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling crossed the $1 billion mark at the box office, breaking a record for Greta Gerwig that was previously held by Patty Jenkins and Wonder Woman in 2017.

Barbie added another $53 million from over 4,000 locations in North America and another $74 million internationally, according to the Associated Press.