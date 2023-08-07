From Barbieland to the Real World: 'Barbie' success sparks new baby name trends, new data reveals

A portal might have just opened up between "Barbieland" and the "Real World," but there's no need for the car, the bike, the boat, the rocket, the camper, the snowmobile or the roller skates to close it this time around.

Parents in real life are seemingly more interested in naming their kids after Barbie characters amid the movie's record-breaking success, according to new data from babynames.com.

Searches for the name "Barbie" have increased by 300%, while "Ken" is up 200%, babynames.com founder and CEO Jennifer Moss said in a statement to FOX 35 News.

Despite this increase, sadly, Allan was left in the dust.

"Nobody is looking for poor Allan though, as his name searches have not increased," Moss said.

While it's still too soon to tell if people are actually considering these names for their babies, Moss said the newest report of trending baby names will be released the first week of December.

The name Barbie – like, actually "Barbie," and not as a nickname for Barbara – got its footing in the 1960s, according to data from the baby name site. The Barbie doll was first released in 1959, so that's a potential explanation, Moss said.

As far as Ken goes, his name wasn't as popular as Barbie's was. In Mojo Dojo Casa Houses across the country, the name "Ken" was most popular in 1963, but never hit the top 10 like Barbie did from 1927 to 1958.

The uptick in searches comes as the movie crosses the $1 billion mark, breaking a record for female directors that was previously held by Patty Jenkins and Wonder Woman in 2017.

Barbie added another $53 million from over 4,000 locations in North America and another $74 million internationally, according to the Associated Press.

Trending baby names in 2023

According to babynames.com, here's a look at the trending girl names in 2023:

Aurora

Hazel

Charlotte

Amelia

Violet

Nora

Ivy

Aria

Ava

Eleanor

Ophelia

Iris

Luna

Olivia

Adelaide

Evelyn

Maeve

Wren

Sophia

Genevieve

And the boy names: