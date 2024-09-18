Apparent lightning strike at Orlando apartment complex leaves gaping holes, trail of burned grass
The damage left behind by an apparent lightning strike has some residents in an Orlando neighborhood on edge.
The aftermath was recorded by Mary Stephens and posted to TikTok. The video has been viewed thousands of times. Stephens spoke exclusively with FOX 35’s Hannah Mackenzie about the terrifying incident. She says she was outside when the bolt struck the cement in her Ventura Country Club apartment complex parking lot.
"It was a huge flash… it was really loud," Stephens said. "I felt it – and I tasted it; tasted like metal… and all the hair on my arms stood up. Boom!"
Fortunately, Stephens says no one was injured by the apparent strike, but it left two gaping holes in the concrete and a trail of charred earth and grass.
"It was cool. It shows you how awesomely powerful Mother Nature is," Stephens said.
It’s not Stephens’ first lightning strike close call. She said when she was a child, her mother was struck by lightning in their home while she was sitting on the toilet. She survived the strike.
We reached out to the National Weather Service (NWS) in Melbourne for their take on the aftermath.
"We don’t see too many videos like that – but we do see some," said Matthew Volkmer.
Volkmer, a science & operations officer for NWS Melbourne, said the damage is consistent with a powerful lightning strike. He said the bolt was likely around 100 million volts.
"It’s pretty impressive as far as the amount of damage there," Volkmer said. "To be able to blow the concrete right out in that lot there, and also another location, so it tells you it’s traveling a ways from the initial contact point."
The trail of charred earth and grass indicates the bolt of electricity may have reached an underground pipe or some sort of wiring or cable, Volkmer said.
"A lot of times these lightning bolts can spread out along the ground and find their path of least resistance and travel from the initial contact point on the ground," said Volkmer.
According to Volkmer, the video is a perfect reminder of how dangerous lightning can be. He said Florida is already on track for an above-average year for lightning-related deaths.
