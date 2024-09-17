Rare spider monkey hugs spark new research at Florida Tech, Brevard Zoo

An uncommon embrace has Florida Tech professors studying new social behaviors in spider monkeys at the Brevard Zoo.

Spider monkeys who didn’t come from the same family and were strangers have been spotted hugging each other in unique pro-social interactions scientists haven’t seen before.

Because of the interactions, Florida Tech is working with the Brevard Zoo, which has a growing spider monkey population, to learn more about the monkey’s behavior with new research.

"Seeing a wild animal walking up to a stranger wild animal and their first response is to hug it, this is the most pro-social species I have ever worked with," said Darby Proctor, an associate psychology professor at Florida Tech studying spider monkeys.

Proctor is working alongside other university psychology professors to investigate the behavior after multiple baby spider monkeys were saved from the illegal pet trade and brought to the Brevard Zoo.

"That is some really complex behavior we’re seeing from this species that hasn’t been documented yet," said fellow researcher Kate Talbot, an assistant professor in the psychology department at Florida Tech. "They’re really welcoming outside monkeys into our troupe very well."

According to current research, scientists are noticing behaviors like hugging scared infants and even adopting them into already-established troupes because it’s rare to see this in primates.

"Sometimes, they will show you hints of what you need to research," said Proctor. "Right now, I’m feeling very much that we need to research the extent of their pro-sociality."

All of these studies are happening at the local zoo in Melbourne. They built a cognitive research center, and spider monkeys can use sky bridges throughout the habitat to come to the area. The animals decide when they want to participate in the research these professors are doing with this format.

Talbot and Proctor are also building brand-new tablets for the spider monkeys to further their research. Proctor says the programmed tablets can help them understand "the extent of their cognitive abilities." These researchers can learn more about spider monkeys because of a growing problem worldwide.

"Wildlife trafficking is the fourth most profitable industry next to guns, drugs, and human trafficking," noted Talbot.

The illegal pet trade often leaves babies without their moms, but the Brevard Zoo has become a haven for shattered families.

The hugs to complete strangers and welcoming demeanor show scientists a new side of the species scientists haven’t seen before.

