Grand prize winner removed 20 Burmese pythons from the wild in Florida challenge

It's official: The Florida Python Challenge this year has a winner.

The $10,000 grand prize went to Ronald Kiger, who removed 20 Burmese pythons from the Florida Everglades during the 10-day hunt. The hunt was meant to raise awareness of the threat these pythons pose to the ecosystem. Last year, he was the direct runner-up to the grand prize winner.

Representatives from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) announced Kiger's win in a Tuesday morning meeting in Duck Key. This year, more than 800 people from 33 states and Canada participated in the challenge, and hunters removed 195 Burmese pythons from the wild.

The rest of the prize money was divided among competitors in the contest's three categories: novice, professional, and military. Donna Kalil was one python away from a tie with Kiger. Kalil, a South Florida Water Management District contractor, got a $2,500 prize for catching 19 pythons in the professional category.

Also in the professional category, Marcos Rodriguez caught 16 pythons for a $1,500 prize, and Quentin Archie won a $1,000 prize for catching the longest python in this category, at 8 feet 11 inches (2.7 meters).

Thomas Hobbs won $2,500 for leading the novice category by catching 16 Burmese pythons. At the same time, Dennis Krum caught the longest python in this category and the entire competition at 9 feet 11 inches (3 meters).

Jeff Lince caught five pythons, winning $2,500 in the military category, and Antonio Ramos won $1,000 for catching the longest python in this group at 9 feet 7 inches (2.9 meters).

The challenge occurred in mid-August. Hunters were tasked with humanely killing the Burmese pythons and turning in the carcasses to any of the contest's three check stations in South Florida.

The challenge wasn't just for hunters to win a share of about $25,000 in prizes. It also raised awareness about the dangers of Burmese pythons, such as how they affect native snakes, spread diseases among native animals, and contain high mercury levels that are dangerous for human consumption.

"Over 14,000 pythons have been successfully removed by FWC and South Florida Water Management District contractors since 2017," said Rodney Barreto, chair of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, in a news release. "This collective effort continues to have a direct positive impact on the Everglades and our native wildlife through removal and awareness."

This year's competition was slightly smaller than last year's. In 2023, more than 1,000 hunters participated, and 209 pythons were removed.

Hunters contracted with FWC and the South Florida Water Management District work year-round to remove the invasive pythons from the wild. A female python can lay about 50 to 100 eggs at a time, so the competition is held during the hatching season in August. According to the wildlife agency, about 22,000 pythons have been removed from the state since 2000.

