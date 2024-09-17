Residents say 2 dogs terrorizing Orlando neighborhood, killing cats

Residents in an east Orlando neighborhood are on edge after two dogs, a pit bull and a Rottweiler, attacked at least six cats, killing four, over the past few days.

The once-quiet community between Goldenrod and Union Park has become a scene of fear and concern.

"I was in shock. I've been here nine years, and this has never happened," said resident Richard Ramirez.

Neighbors have shared multiple videos showing the same disturbing scenes: two dogs chasing and attacking cats. Heather Whitemore's cat was one of the four killed in the recent attacks.

"He had broken ribs, a broken pelvis, a punctured stomach, and broken teeth," Whitemore said. "The vet said it would be $12,000 to treat him, and I made the humane decision to put him to rest."

Footage shows Whitemore's cat being chased from under a car. "One dog pulled him out and started shaking him like a toy," she recalled. "They were playing tug-of-war with him."

Ramirez said his cat narrowly escaped after the dogs tried to enter through his screen door. "They tried coming in through here, and I was able to shoo them away," he said.

Other cat owners in the area haven't been as fortunate. Many residents are banding together, desperate to find a solution before more animals are harmed.

"I don’t know if they need to be humanely euthanized or removed," said Whitemore. "But we need to see some sort of action."

Animal control officials confirmed they are investigating the incidents and patrolling the neighborhood.

