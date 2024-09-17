Orange County halts expansion of weapons detection program at schools amid high costs

A pilot program testing weapons detection systems at seven high schools in the district will not be expanded, at least for now, according to Orange County School Superintendent Maria Vazquez.

The program utilized metal detectors and required additional equipment and staff, leading to significant costs. Due to the high expenses, the district has decided not to roll out the program across all high schools.

The purchased equipment will still be used for random screenings at schools and during major events. Schools also have hand-held wands available for use during screenings.

District officials noted that other safety measures remain in place. All schools have video surveillance, at least one school resource officer, and intercom systems to control building access.

