Alligator missing upper jaw keeps making strides at Gatorland, could be in baby marsh by Christmas

Jawlene, the alligator missing its upper jaw that captured the hearts of Central Florida, is still adjusting to life at Gatorland!

In a post-Thanksgiving update from the wildlife preserve, officials said Jawlene has a few worms, but is still being treated. They also said she's gaining weight – and has put on about 2 pounds so far!

Jawlene is also expected to be put in a baby marsh by Christmas.

Gatorland's Savannah Boan said Jawlene's journey has been a "wild ride" since her arrival in mid-September.

"Jawlene is an incredible testament to the strength and resilience of the great American Alligator," Boan said on Facebook. "From learning how she had adapted to living as a wild alligator to being patient and watching her show us how to best feed her so that she doesn’t get frustrated and give up.

"She’s gaining weight, learning to trust us and getting stronger every day. Gatorland Global, our conservation arm exists for situations just like this one."