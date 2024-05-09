Alligator holds up traffic at busy Orlando intersection: 'Only in Florida'

article

Just when you think Florida wildlife can't surprise you anymore, an alligator decides to cozy up beneath a patrol car after crawling out onto a busy intersection. The Orlando Police Department shared the photo on social media with the caption, "Only in Florida" – and it's hard to argue with that.

It all went down on South John Young Parkway near West Church Street just after 8 a.m. on Thursday, according to police. They responded to the area near the SR-408 east ramp entrance in reference to a gator in the roadway and blocked off the intersection until an alligator trapper arrived.

Orlando resident Mark Alexander was on his way to work when he saw the massive fella underneath the patrol car and all the police officers blocking the on-ramp.

"I drove by and saw the gator and just had to snap a pic," he told FOX 35. "I've seen plenty of gators hold up traffic but never on an on-ramp. No idea how he got there, he was already under the car when I saw him."

A gator wedged itself underneath an Orlando Police Department patrol vehicle on John Young Parkway near the 408 entrance ramp on May 9, 2024. (Photo: Mark Alexander Media)

People flooded the comments of the Orlando Police Department's post with hilarious reactions.

"He needs a safety citation," one person wrote.

"Is that a speed bump or stop sticks?" said another.

"Can’t park there bro," another user wrote.

"It just showed up for a ride-a-long," another person wrote.

Police said the whole ordeal was over by 9 a.m.