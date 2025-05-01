Central Florida company developing safer, U.S.-sourced batteries

The Brief A Central Florida startup, C-Batt, has developed a coal-based material called Obsidia to replace Chinese graphite in lithium-ion batteries. The new material aims to improve safety, energy efficiency, and reduce U.S. reliance on foreign supply chains. Backed by a $1.2M federal grant, the company plans to begin bulk production by year’s end.



As reports of lithium-ion batteries overheating and catching fire continue to make headlines, a Central Florida company says it may have found a safer solution.

What we know:

A Central Florida startup, C-Batt, is working to revolutionize battery technology with a new material called "Obsidia" that could replace graphite — an essential component of most lithium-ion batteries. The company, based in Oviedo, says its material is not only safer and more energy-efficient but also domestically sourced, offering a strategic alternative to the Chinese-dominated graphite supply chain.

C-Batt’s process starts with coal sourced from West Virginia. The material is combined with resin, formed into plates, heated into glass-like chunks, and then ground into Obsidia powder. This powder can be customized for various battery applications—from smartphones to electric vehicles to military-grade devices.

The company has been operating since 2013 and recently received a $1.2 million federal grant to advance its research, particularly in recycled graphite.

What we don't know:

C-Batt has not yet publicly released data on Obsidia's full performance metrics or how it compares in efficiency, cost, and longevity to existing graphite-based batteries on a commercial scale. Details about production capacity, supply chain readiness, and partnerships with major manufacturers remain sparse.

It’s also unclear how soon Obsidia-powered batteries will hit the consumer or military markets, and whether the company has regulatory approvals or safety certifications lined up for mass deployment.

The backstory:

C-Batt began a decade ago as a spinoff project incubated at the University of Central Florida’s business development program. The team has spent the past seven years developing Obsidia, operating largely under the radar.

The technology is built around a coal-based derivative, aiming to reimagine a traditionally maligned fossil fuel into something valuable and sustainable. Their vision: a safer battery that’s not only high-performing but also sourced entirely within the U.S., avoiding reliance on foreign supply chains.

Big picture view:

The effort by C-Batt ties into broader national and global efforts to secure critical technologies and reduce dependence on international materials — especially those sourced from competitors like China. With China supplying roughly 98% of the graphite used in battery anodes, the move to develop a domestic alternative has both commercial and national security implications.

For Central Florida, the project highlights the region’s growing role in clean tech innovation and advanced manufacturing. C-Batt’s ability to produce Obsidia in bulk could also create local jobs and establish the area as a hub for next-generation energy solutions.

What they're saying:

Company leaders and engineers are enthusiastic about the potential impact of Obsidia — not just on performance, but in reshaping the battery industry’s global dynamics.

"So what we’re trying to do is improve the energy efficiency of batteries as well as come up with a domestic source for these batteries," said Bill Easter, C-Batt CEO.

Josh McConkey, the company’s commercialization director, emphasized the strategic value.

"Our material is very exciting because it's a domestically sourced replacement for the Chinese graphite. That makes up 98% of the anode side of most batteries."

McConkey also underlined the military implications, recounting a conversation with a veteran.

"I asked them, like, ‘How would it help you if the batteries that you have to lug around for your radios and now drones weigh less?’ and one of the responses to me was, ‘Well, ounces equal pounds and pounds equal pain.’"

Engineer Lauren Whetstone expressed personal passion for the mission.

"It is my love. I love all the sustainable work that we do here. And we’re always looking to do new projects that will help the world."

What's next:

C-Batt said they can make Obsidia in bulk in Central Florida, and plan to start production by the end of the year.

