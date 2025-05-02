Orlando assisted living facility assault: Video shows person of interest after 90-year-old attacked

The Brief The Orange County Sheriff’s Office has released new video of a person of interest in the attack of a 90-year-old resident at a senior living facility. The incident occurred Tuesday night at HarborChase of Dr. Phillips. Anyone who recognizes the individual is urged to contact the sheriff’s office.



Deputies are seeking the community's help in identifying a man possibly connected to the assault of a 90-year-old woman at an Orlando senior living facility.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office on Friday released video of a person of interest in the crime.

What you can do:

If you recognize him, you're urged to call 911 or the sheriff's office non-emergency number at 407-836-4357.

Credit: Orange County Sheriff's Office

What happened?

The backstory:

On April 29, between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m., authorities said a woman inside an apartment at HarborChase of Dr. Phillips, a senior living facility, became the victim of a battery after an intruder gained access to the apartment under unknown circumstances.

Deputies confirmed the woman was the victim of a battery, but the facility tells FOX 35 News that the resident was unharmed.

What we don't know:

Deputies have not disclosed how the person entered the secured facility. The motive behind the incident is still unclear, and officials have not said whether the victim was targeted or if it was a random encounter.

What is HarborChase of Dr. Phillips?

HarborChase of Dr. Philips is an independent and assisted living community that serves senior residents, including many considered vulnerable due to age or health conditions.

It is managed and operated by Harbor Retirement Associates (HRA). The facility is known locally for its reputation as a safe, secure environment, neighbors tell FOX 35 News.

What's next:

Deputies continue to investigate and are encouraging anyone with information to come forward.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: