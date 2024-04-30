Massive alligator drops by unannounced at Viera home: 'Our dogs went nuts'

What do you do when there's a loud noise at your door that causes your dogs to start acting crazy?

That's just what happened to a woman who lives in Indian River Colony Club in Viera. She went to her front door to check it out, and that's when she discovered a massive alligator that decided to drop by uninvited.

Alligator wanders into Florida woman's home: 'I was shaking so badly'

Marie Landwermeyer said her front door was open, but the storm door was closed – and through the glass, she could see a huge gator just behind the welcome mat.

An alligator showed up to the front door of a Viera woman's home on April 29, 2024. (Photo: Marie Landwermeyer)

"Got to the door, turned on the light and there he was," she told FOX 35.

She said she put her dogs away immediately.

"He wasn't looking happy," Landwermeyer said about the gator.

Two deputies with the Brevard County Sheriff's Office came out and stayed with Landwermeyer as they waited on a trapper. The gator wound up making its way to a pond behind their house after about 30 minutes.

FOX 35 has reached out to the Brevard County Sheriff's Office for more details about the alligator encounter.